Man Group plc Raises Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Man Group plc increased its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 150.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 939,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564,391 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $56,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTR. Bank of America increased their target price on Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Nutrien from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James set a $95.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.93.

NYSE NTR opened at $68.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $73.50. The firm has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.20.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 102.22%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.