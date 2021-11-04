Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Luminar Technologies by 2,124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Luminar Technologies by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Luminar Technologies stock opened at $17.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.40. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $6.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 million. Research analysts predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

