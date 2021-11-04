Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:LAAAU)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:LAAAU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit in the second quarter valued at $176,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth about $613,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LAAAU opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08. Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $10.43.

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Shanghai, China.

