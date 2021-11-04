Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Invests $360,000 in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth about $54,766,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,234,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,364,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $904,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.73.

Shares of DoubleVerify stock opened at $35.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.91 and a quick ratio of 11.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.66. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.16 and a one year high of $48.42.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

