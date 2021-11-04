Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WTT. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,159,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 37,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group in the second quarter valued at $4,397,000. Institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Wireless Telecom Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wireless Telecom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Wireless Telecom Group stock opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.78 million, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 0.82. Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 million. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. Research analysts predict that Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Wireless Telecom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wireless Telecom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.