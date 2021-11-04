Manchester Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,500 Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $1,189,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $510,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $690,000.

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of Organon & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:OGN opened at $36.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.37. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th.

OGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

