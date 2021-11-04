Manchester Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,100 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. 59.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group stock opened at $44.96 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.