Manchester Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TER. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $28,300.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $4,067,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,296 shares of company stock valued at $4,595,778. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.33.

Teradyne stock opened at $140.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.24. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.94 and a twelve month high of $147.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

