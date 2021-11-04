Manchester Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 20,718 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,805,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 235,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,851,000 after buying an additional 148,957 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 239.9% during the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 127,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after buying an additional 90,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taurus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the 2nd quarter worth $350,000. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEOG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $43.83 on Thursday. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $34.59 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.92 and a beta of 0.45.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Neogen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $128.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neogen news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $251,085.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 15,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $699,432.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

