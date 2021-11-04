Mango Markets (MNGO) Price Hits $0.37 on Major Exchanges

Mango Markets (CURRENCY:MNGO) traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. During the last seven days, Mango Markets has traded 38.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mango Markets has a total market cap of $374.94 million and approximately $11.08 million worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mango Markets coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000607 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mango Markets alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00085850 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.25 or 0.00074917 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.55 or 0.00101322 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,501.56 or 0.07291757 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,503.67 or 0.99625527 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00022532 BTC.

Mango Markets Profile

Mango Markets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mango Markets’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mango Markets

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mango Markets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mango Markets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mango Markets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mango Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mango Markets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.