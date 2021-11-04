Manor Road Capital Partners LLC Has $39.07 Million Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Manor Road Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband comprises 28.7% of Manor Road Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Manor Road Capital Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Liberty Broadband worth $39,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 60.2% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 38.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBRDK traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $168.91. 1,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26 and a beta of 0.96. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $141.22 and a one year high of $194.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $242.28 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 83.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.17.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

