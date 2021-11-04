ManTech International Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:MANT)

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the technology company on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

ManTech International has increased its dividend payment by 52.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. ManTech International has a dividend payout ratio of 42.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ManTech International to earn $3.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ MANT opened at $78.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.75. ManTech International has a fifty-two week low of $69.20 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ManTech International will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair lowered shares of ManTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $1,873,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,030 shares in the company, valued at $10,658,497.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 4,325 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $363,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,395 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

