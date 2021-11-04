ManTech International Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:MANT)

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the technology company on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

ManTech International has raised its dividend by 52.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. ManTech International has a payout ratio of 42.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ManTech International to earn $3.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.4%.

NASDAQ:MANT opened at $78.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.86. ManTech International has a fifty-two week low of $69.20 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ManTech International will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MANT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair lowered ManTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.20.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $1,873,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,658,497.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 3,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $278,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,395 over the last three months. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

