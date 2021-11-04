Marathon Capital Management Cuts Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Marathon Capital Management decreased its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the period. ABB accounts for about 1.0% of Marathon Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in ABB were worth $4,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in ABB by 6.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,416,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,596,000 after buying an additional 1,198,695 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in shares of ABB by 104.0% during the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 1,850,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,909,000 after purchasing an additional 943,701 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ABB by 5.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,824,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,879,000 after purchasing an additional 845,430 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB during the first quarter worth about $19,814,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of ABB by 236.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 866,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,979,000 after purchasing an additional 608,973 shares in the last quarter. 4.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABB opened at $34.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.89. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $38.03.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. ABB had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. ABB’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABB has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ABB to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 37 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

