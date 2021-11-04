Marathon Capital Management Has $2.66 Million Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Marathon Capital Management lowered its position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management owned 0.09% of Arcosa worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arcosa by 792.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 938,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,087,000 after buying an additional 833,373 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Arcosa by 19.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,663,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,431,000 after purchasing an additional 434,653 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Arcosa by 88.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 834,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,989,000 after purchasing an additional 392,284 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,570,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Arcosa by 77.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 601,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,341,000 after purchasing an additional 263,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Sidoti raised Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet cut Arcosa from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens began coverage on Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of ACA stock opened at $54.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.38. Arcosa, Inc. has a one year low of $45.22 and a one year high of $68.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 4.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.16%.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

