Marathon Capital Management Has $431,000 Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Marathon Capital Management lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 245.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 9,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 118,658.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 93,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 93,740 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 975.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 129,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,804,000 after purchasing an additional 117,630 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.09. The stock had a trading volume of 10,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,246. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.56 and a 12 month high of $108.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.74 and its 200 day moving average is $102.21. The firm has a market cap of $78.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.95%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DUK. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

