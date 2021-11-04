Marathon Capital Management Invests $723,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Marathon Capital Management bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,365,000. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,690,000. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,046,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after buying an additional 1,870,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,850,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $3,469,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $10,285,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 450,433 shares of company stock worth $49,089,605. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $132.14 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $130.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.33 and its 200 day moving average is $96.24. The stock has a market cap of $159.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.02.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on AMD shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.18.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.