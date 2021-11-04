Marathon Capital Management Sells 23,000 Shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Marathon Capital Management reduced its stake in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management owned approximately 0.75% of Hudson Technologies worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,524,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 36,630 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hudson Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $2,650,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Hudson Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $1,839,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 418,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 127,523 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 358,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 133,900 shares during the period. 43.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Hudson Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, Director Otto C. Morch sold 57,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $183,075.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian F. Coleman acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $72,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HDSN opened at $3.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $167.14 million, a PE ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.23. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $4.10.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.28. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants; and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

