Marathon Capital Management Sells 2,750 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Marathon Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services makes up 1.2% of Marathon Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 211.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

DFS stock opened at $115.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.55. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $65.32 and a 52 week high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DFS. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.32.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.