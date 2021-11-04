Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.62. 1,005,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,424,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $17.33. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.81, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 3.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.84.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -17.24%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Scotiabank raised Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marathon Oil stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,584,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 851,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.58% of Marathon Oil worth $62,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.