Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,500 Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fir Tree Capital Management LP increased its stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition by 8.0% in the second quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 809,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after purchasing an additional 59,875 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth $7,601,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth $6,676,000. HBK Investments L P increased its position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition by 17.3% during the second quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 586,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 86,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth $5,072,000. 67.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sports Ventures Acquisition stock opened at $9.81 on Thursday. Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

