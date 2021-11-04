Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,901 Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,713,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,970,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,832,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,034,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lefteris Acquisition alerts:

Lefteris Acquisition stock opened at $9.81 on Thursday. Lefteris Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $12.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Lefteris Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lefteris Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.