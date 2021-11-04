Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors own 22.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Origin Materials news, CEO Richard J. Riley bought 40,000 shares of Origin Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $223,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen A. Richardson purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.06 per share, with a total value of $121,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 70,000 shares of company stock worth $398,700.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Origin Materials in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Origin Materials from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Origin Materials stock opened at $7.31 on Thursday. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 257.95 and a current ratio of 257.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.54.

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.18) by $4.90. On average, research analysts predict that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Origin Materials Profile

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

