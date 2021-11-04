Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Sells 13,000 Shares of View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC reduced its position in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) by 37.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s holdings in View were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of View during the 1st quarter valued at $489,836,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of View during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,003,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of View by 579.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,578,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609,192 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in View by 21.9% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,460,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,785,000 after buying an additional 1,159,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in View by 231.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,644,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,908,000 after buying an additional 2,544,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Get View alerts:

VIEW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of View from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of View from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of VIEW stock opened at $6.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average of $6.61. The company has a current ratio of 12.79, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. View, Inc. has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $13.31.

View Company Profile

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW).

Receive News & Ratings for View Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for View and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.