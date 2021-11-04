Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 705,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359,390 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.27% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $29,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $45.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.51. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.49 million. Maravai LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 364.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.78.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

