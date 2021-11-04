Mark Asset Management LP Cuts Stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Mark Asset Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 65.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,080 shares during the period. Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 16.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,147,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,416 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 549.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 645,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,672,000 after acquiring an additional 546,481 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,036,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,906,000 after purchasing an additional 471,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,320,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,017,000 after purchasing an additional 303,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,995,000 after purchasing an additional 264,189 shares during the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $555,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $88,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,559 shares of company stock worth $3,022,191 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DNLI. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.44.

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $52.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.34 and a beta of 1.78. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.87 and a 12 month high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $22.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 292.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

