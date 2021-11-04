Mark Asset Management LP Has $7.49 Million Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Mark Asset Management LP lessened its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $7,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,708,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $748,529,000 after acquiring an additional 711,248 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,481,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 4,796.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 285,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,087,000 after acquiring an additional 279,749 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 106.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,734,000 after acquiring an additional 221,860 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 39.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 771,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,465,000 after acquiring an additional 219,085 shares during the period. 73.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,662 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.69, for a total value of $773,816.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,560 shares in the company, valued at $8,011,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total value of $291,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,074 shares of company stock worth $15,410,058. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG opened at $344.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 139.52, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $291.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.92. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $342.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $337.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $357.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.35.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.