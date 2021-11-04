Mark Asset Management LP Purchases 140,130 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Mark Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,245,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,130 shares during the quarter. General Electric makes up about 2.1% of Mark Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings in General Electric were worth $16,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in General Electric by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,932,886,000 after buying an additional 51,786,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,629,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,838,227,000 after buying an additional 4,633,131 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,338,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,815,863,000 after buying an additional 4,669,566 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in General Electric by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 60,649,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $796,325,000 after buying an additional 31,449,248 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in General Electric by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,691,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $776,527,000 after buying an additional 2,343,743 shares during the period.

Several research firms have weighed in on GE. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Electric from $102.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

GE stock opened at $105.88 on Thursday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $60.24 and a twelve month high of $115.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $116.27 billion, a PE ratio of -203.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.92 and a 200 day moving average of $104.92.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

