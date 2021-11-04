Mark Asset Management LP Sells 725 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mark Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.8% of Mark Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 18,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,215,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Alphabet by 103,348.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 48,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $118,722,000 after acquiring an additional 48,574 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 41,133 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,438,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,953,000. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,156.15.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,939.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,694.00 and a 52 week high of $2,973.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,824.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,601.44.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

