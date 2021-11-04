Mark G. Foletta Sells 500 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Director Mark G. Foletta sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.32, for a total transaction of $313,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

DexCom stock opened at $619.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $554.31 and a 200-day moving average of $469.40. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $311.01 and a one year high of $649.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The company has a market cap of $60.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.33, a P/E/G ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.73.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $515.00 to $618.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.44.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,078 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $24,104,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $483,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 71,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,174 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,324,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,817,964,000 after purchasing an additional 287,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

