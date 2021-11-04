Markel (NYSE:MKL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $4.70 EPS

Markel (NYSE:MKL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $16.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.84 by $4.70, Yahoo Finance reports. Markel had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.41 EPS.

NYSE MKL traded down $5.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,305.71. 189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,440. Markel has a 12 month low of $942.44 and a 12 month high of $1,343.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,259.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,230.89.

Get Markel alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on MKL. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,271.00.

In other Markel news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,295.82, for a total transaction of $1,943,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,317.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,812 shares of company stock worth $6,267,661 over the last quarter. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Markel stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of Markel worth $50,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.