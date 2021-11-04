Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Receives GBX 201.44 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 201.44 ($2.63).

Several brokerages recently commented on MKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 173 ($2.26) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of LON MKS traded up GBX 6.05 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 194.70 ($2.54). The company had a trading volume of 2,807,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,466,318. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52-week low of GBX 94.28 ($1.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 195.10 ($2.55). The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05. The stock has a market cap of £3.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 179.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 161.72.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

