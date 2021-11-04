Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MQ. assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Shares of Marqeta stock opened at $30.81 on Tuesday. Marqeta has a fifty-two week low of $19.78 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.17.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $122.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.28 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marqeta will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MQ. Vitruvian Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter valued at $602,556,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter valued at $490,574,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter valued at $252,130,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter valued at $138,750,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter valued at $116,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.