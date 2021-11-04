Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Holdings in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,021 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.69% of U.S. Global Investors worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Global Investors by 5,166.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 12,194 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Global Investors by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,989 shares during the period. 27.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GROW opened at $6.44 on Thursday. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $12.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average of $6.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%.

U.S. Global Investors Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management Services, Investment Management Services-Canada, and Corporate Investments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

