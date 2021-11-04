Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 21.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 3,969.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $43.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.00. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.52. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.78 and a 1 year high of $45.27.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.32 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 39.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

In other news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $1,502,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,619.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $137,096.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,296. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

