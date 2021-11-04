Marshall Wace LLP Invests $586,000 in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 90,323 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of DHT by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,050,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,311,000 after purchasing an additional 221,848 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DHT by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,372,648 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,908,000 after purchasing an additional 145,148 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DHT by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 643,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 169,418 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of DHT by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,212,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $144,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DHT by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,566 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

DHT opened at $6.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.78. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $7.19.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. DHT had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.14 million. On average, analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.60%.

DHT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of DHT in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DHT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

