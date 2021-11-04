Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,955 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FLGT. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fulgent Genetics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.25.

In related news, Director John C. Bolger sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $85,447.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $159,991.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,384 shares of company stock worth $505,630 in the last three months. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $88.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.36. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $189.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.34 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 54.24%. Fulgent Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 789.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

Fulgent Genetics Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

