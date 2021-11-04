Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in James River Group by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 58,480 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in James River Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,151,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in James River Group by 1,698.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in James River Group by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 108,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 68,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

James River Group stock opened at $31.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 0.37. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $56.10.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.52). James River Group had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.28%.

JRVR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, James River Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

