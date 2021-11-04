Marshall Wace LLP Takes $598,000 Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,570,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,724,000 after buying an additional 4,191,567 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.8% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,741,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,438,000 after buying an additional 309,739 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 37.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,737,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,816,000 after buying an additional 747,794 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,283,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,666,000 after purchasing an additional 77,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 16.0% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,113,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,568,000 after purchasing an additional 291,390 shares during the last quarter.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $61.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.71 and its 200 day moving average is $51.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.07 and a 52-week high of $61.95.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $603,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kristyn M. Sugrue sold 5,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $316,754.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,999.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $5,505,474. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BJ. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

