Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 85,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.45% of Quest Resource as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Resource in the first quarter worth $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Resource during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Quest Resource by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 12,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Resource alerts:

NASDAQ QRHC opened at $5.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.18. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $7.72. The company has a market capitalization of $103.78 million, a P/E ratio of 69.01, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.31.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Quest Resource had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $36.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QRHC shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Quest Resource from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quest Resource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Quest Resource from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers; automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations; truck and bus fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; and construction and demolition projects.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.