Marston’s (LON:MARS) Given New GBX 90 Price Target at Liberum Capital

Marston’s (LON:MARS) had its price objective cut by Liberum Capital from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 90 ($1.18) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Marston’s from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 85 ($1.11) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 106 ($1.38).

Marston’s stock opened at GBX 79.70 ($1.04) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 80.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.76, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.28. Marston’s has a 12 month low of GBX 46.26 ($0.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38). The stock has a market cap of £526.31 million and a PE ratio of -3.74.

In other news, insider Ralph Graham Findlay bought 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £19,200 ($25,084.92).

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

