Mason Capital Management LLC Buys 989,999 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Mason Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 89.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,094,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 989,999 shares during the period. Herbalife Nutrition comprises 6.8% of Mason Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mason Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.81% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $110,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley cut their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

In related news, Director Alan W. Lefevre purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.90 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $43.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.12. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.00. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1-year low of $41.31 and a 1-year high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 46.47% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.