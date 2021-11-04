Mason Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV)

Mason Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 104,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000. Churchill Capital Corp V comprises about 0.1% of Mason Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Antara Capital LP purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp V in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp V in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp V in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp V in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp V in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp V stock opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.78. Churchill Capital Corp V has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $13.88.

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

