Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 18,531 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,112 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 18,531 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Comcast were worth $14,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 688.6% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.54.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $52.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.24 and its 200 day moving average is $56.87. The company has a market cap of $241.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

