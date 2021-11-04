Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 6,815 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.4% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $32,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $44,819,184.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 7,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $1,032,245.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 666,014 shares of company stock valued at $95,016,460 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $142.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $345.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $147.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.26.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.41.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

