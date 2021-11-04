Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 3,797 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in ResMed were worth $9,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 12,548 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 20,359 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in ResMed by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 13,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 26,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in ResMed by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,240,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $798,746,000 after purchasing an additional 139,261 shares during the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.30, for a total transaction of $689,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,087,336.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total transaction of $434,441.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,215,861.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,410 shares of company stock valued at $14,345,377 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.13.

NYSE RMD opened at $268.12 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.37 and a 52-week high of $301.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 78.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.20 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.52%.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

