Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 5,517 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 490,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,517 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $26,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wit LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,226,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,862 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,269,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $883,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854,480 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,631,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,011,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622,565 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,985,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,598 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,162,000 after buying an additional 3,625,290 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $50.98 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.32 and a 200-day moving average of $52.25.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

