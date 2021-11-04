Massnet (MASS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.55 Million

Massnet (CURRENCY:MASS) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One Massnet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000535 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Massnet has a total market capitalization of $32.74 million and $2.55 million worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Massnet has traded 28.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Massnet alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.84 or 0.00385478 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00050877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.32 or 0.00230989 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.70 or 0.00098747 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00011720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Massnet

Massnet is a Proof-of-Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 98,026,147 coins. Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken . Massnet’s official message board is medium.com . The official website for Massnet is massnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The MASS consensus engine aims to become the basic infrastructure to all blockchain consensus layers. Based on a Proof-of-Capacity consensus protocol, the MASS consensus engine creates a consensus layer that is permissionless, fair, energy efficiency, secure, and universal, ensuring the fundamental security of the public chain. The MASS consensus engine is universal and is capable of providing consensus services across any number of public chains. Nodes use storage capacity to run the consensus protocol and do not require permission. The MASS consensus engine is fair and energy efficient; only a very small amount of computing resources are required, meaning everyone has the chance to participate. MASS Net is the a public chain to make use of the MASS consensus engine. MASS is the store of value in circulation in MASS Net, and is also the value anchor for the MASS consensus engine. The MASS community is a non-profit online organisation that works for the popularisation of blockchain technology. It was launched in 2017. “

Buying and Selling Massnet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Massnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Massnet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Massnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Massnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Massnet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.