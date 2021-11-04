MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Receives $112.58 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.58.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTZ. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in MasTec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in MasTec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

MasTec stock opened at $89.83 on Monday. MasTec has a twelve month low of $47.12 and a twelve month high of $122.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Equities analysts expect that MasTec will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

