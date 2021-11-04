Masters Capital Management LLC Purchases 150,000 Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,150,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC owned 0.62% of Embraer worth $17,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ERJ. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Embraer in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Embraer by 28.3% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 7,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 89.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ERJ opened at $15.88 on Thursday. Embraer S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.54. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2004.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Embraer S.A. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ERJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Embraer from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Embraer from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.44.

Embraer Profile

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

